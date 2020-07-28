Brewers rally past Pirates 6-5 in 11 innings

Milwaukee Brewers’ Keston Hiura celebrates after he and Lorenzo Cain scored on a double by Ryan Braun off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Kyle Crick during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

By WILL GRAVES AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Eric Sogard doubled home Brock Holt in the 11th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied for a rain-delayed 6-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Brewers trailed by four entering the ninth but took advantage of another shaky performance by the Pittsburgh bullpen to force extra innings.

Milwaukee Brewers’ Ryan Braun drives in two runs with a double off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Kyle Crick during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Ryan Braun’s two-out, two-run double off Kyle Crick drew Milwaukee even. Sogard led off the 11th with a liner down the left-field line, allowing Holt to score easily from second as the automatic runner.

Colin Moran hit two home runs for the Pirates.