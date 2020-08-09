Brewers rally to beat Reds 9-3 for first home win

Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich hits an RBI triple during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich homered, tripled and drew a bases-loaded walk as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-3 on Sunday for their first home victory.

The Brewers avoided falling to 0-5 at home for the first time since 1970, the franchise’s inaugural season in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Brewers’ Justin Smoak hits a two-run scoring single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Brewers’ slumping lineup delivered a smashing performance in the late innings. Justin Smoak delivered hits from each side of the plate during a six-run rally in the sixth.

The Brewers poured it on with back-to-back homers from Keston Hiura and Yelich in the seventh.