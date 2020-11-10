Brewers release spring training schedule, visit Rangers for exhibition series

Milwaukee Brewers’ Logan Morrison (21) hits against Cincinnati Reds’ Sal Romano during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

(WFRV) – It may only be November, but it’s not too early to think spring. That’s after the Brewers released their spring training schedule on Tuesday.

Milwaukee will end their spring training schedule with a two game exhibition series against the Rangers on March 29th and 30th at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Brewers open the spring training schedule with split squad action against the White Sox and A’s on February 27th. In all there will be 32 games this spring with 16 of them at American Family Fields of Phoenix.

This marks the 24th year the Brewers have held spring training in Arizona.

