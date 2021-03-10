Brewers relying on offseason fielding upgrades to pay off

FILE – Then-Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. (19) makes a diving catch on a flyout by Tampa Bay Rays’ Brandon Lowe during the third inning of a baseball game in St. Petersburg, Fla., in this Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, file photo. Rather than adding a couple of sluggers to boost a lineup that struggled throughout the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, the Milwaukee Brewers have spent the offseason working to upgrade their defense. The additions of second baseman Kolten Wong and center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. give the Brewers four Gold Glove winners on their roster. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

The Milwaukee Brewers have found an intriguing way to try gaining an edge over their NL Central rivals. They added position players best known for their fielding prowess.

The acquisitions of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong and ex-Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. give Milwaukee four former Gold Glove winners on its roster.

The Brewers made this offseason focus on fielding after a 2020 season in which they ranked 27th out of 30 Major League Baseball teams in runs per game.