Brewers seek to make history with 3rd straight playoff berth

Milwaukee Brewers’ plares celebrate after an intrasquad game Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Miller Park in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers want to celebrate their golden anniversary by accomplishing something they’ve never done before.

Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich bats during an intersquad game Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Miller Park in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Brewers are seeking an unprecedented third straight playoff berth during this unusual 60-game season after reaching the National League championship series in 2018 and losing in the wild-card game last year.

The Brewers franchise dates back to 1970. The team’s only previous back-to-back playoff appearances before the last two years came in 1981-82.

Milwaukee Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff throws during an intrasquad game Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Miller Park in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Milwaukee will try to get back to the postseason following an offseason overhaul that included the losses of catcher Yasmani Grandal and third baseman Mike Moustakas in free agency.