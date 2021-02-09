Brewers sign Wisconsin native Zimmerman to minor league deal

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmerman delivers during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(WFRV) – It may be frigid outside, but it’s never to early to think Spring. Brewers fans can do that a little more as the team announced the signing of Wisconsin native Jordan Zimmerman, and released their spring training roster on Tuesday.

Zimmerman is coming off a tough injury riddled five year stretch with the Detroit Tigers in which he only had an ERA below five just twice, and led all of baseball with 108 earned runs in 2017. Last season the right hander pitched just 5.2 innings due to a forearm injury, and gave up five earned runs.

Auburndale, Wisconsin resident RHP Jordan Zimmermann has been signed to a Minor League contract with an invitation to Major League camp. pic.twitter.com/RwQtRbVCsX — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) February 9, 2021

Prior to signing with Detroit as a free agent in 2015, Zimmerman was a two-time All Star with the Nationals and had a sub-three ERA twice in his final four years in Washington.

So, a change of scenery could go good for the Auburndale, Wis. native after signing a minor league deal with a camp invite.