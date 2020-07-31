Brewers to start Anderson in home opener against St. Louis

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brett Anderson works against a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

By The Associated Press undefined
St. Louis Cardinals (2-3, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (3-3, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (1-0, 0.00 ERA, .86 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Brewers: Brett Anderson (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers hit the field for the first time in 2020 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Brewers went 45-31 in division play in 2019. Milwaukee hit .246 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 250 total home runs last season.

The Cardinals went 46-30 in division games in 2019. St. Louis hit .245 as a team last year while averaging 8.2 hits per game.

INJURIES: Brewers: Josh Lindblom: (back), Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister), Manny Pina: (finger).
Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow), Brad Miller: (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

