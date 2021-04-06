Brewers trade Orlando Arcia to Atlanta for pair of pitchers

Milwaukee Brewers’ Orlando Arcia throws to first during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

(WFRV) – It’s early, but the Milwaukee Brewers have already made a move. The Crew dealt short stop Orlando Arcia to Atlanta in exchange for a pair of right handed pitchers.

Arcia was originally signed by the Brewers as an undrafted free agent in 2010, and went on to spend six seasons with the big league club. He was a .244 hitter with 42 home runs in 542 games with Milwaukee, and a contributor to the 2018 team that made a run to the NLCS.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I want to thank Orlando for his contributions to our team and community. Orlando contributed to some of the biggest moments in Brewers history, including his memorable four-hit performance in game 163 in 2018. We wish Orlando and his family well as they move on to their next baseball chapter,” said President of Baseball Operations David Stearns in a press release.

In return for Arcia, the Brewers will receive right handed pitchers Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel.

“We are excited to add two big, power arms to our organization,” said Stearns. “Both have Major League experience and give us additional quality options over the course of the season.”

Sobotka spent last season on the Braves taxi squad, and finished the season 1-0 with a 5.36 ERA over 50 games. As a reliever he held opponents to a .219 batting average with 61 strikeouts over 47 innings.

Weigel spent 2020 at Atlanta’s Alternate Training Site, and made his big league debut while appearing on one game. He has a career 3.15 ERA in the minor leagues and compiled a 23-13 record over 86 games and 74 starts.