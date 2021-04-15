Consistency of starting rotation carrying Brewers early

MLB

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Corbin Burnes always sensed the Milwaukee Brewers were on the verge of producing an exceptional starting rotation. It just took some time to put it all together.

Burnes now is the hottest pitcher in a rotation that has produced a remarkable run of consistency in the first two weeks of the season.

Brewers starters have worked at least five innings while allowing no more than one run in eight consecutive games.

That’s the longest such streak in franchise history. During that stretch, Brewers starters have allowed a total of three earned runs over 46 innings. Opposing batters have hit just .136 against them.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Shawano's Abby Tuma beats cancer to return volleyball court, receives WIAA Spirit Award

Appleton North & Manitowoc Lincoln girls, Kimberly boys punch tickets to spring state

Kimberly boys and girls volleyball teams prepare for sectional showdowns

Blizzard preps for 2021 season

Game of the Week: Notre Dame wins instant classic on late field goal

High School Sports Xtra: Extended interview with state swimming champ Brigitta Neverman