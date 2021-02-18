Counsell counting on Brewers hitters to bounce back

FILE – Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell watches his players take batting practice before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Washington, in this Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, file photo. Brewers manager Craig Counsell has a pretty simple formula for boosting a lineup that struggled throughout the abbreviated 2020 season. His hitters just need to produce the way they typically have throughout their careers. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell has a pretty simple formula for boosting a lineup that struggled throughout the abbreviated 2020 season.

His hitters just need to produce the way they typically have throughout their careers.

Christian Yelich hit just .205 last year after winning batting titles in 2018 and 2019.But he wasn’t the only Brewers hitter who failed to perform up to expectations.

The Brewers scored 4.1 runs per game to rank 27th out of 30 MLB teams last year as they slipped into the playoffs with a 29-31 record.