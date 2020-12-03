Dodgers acquire reliever Corey Knebel from Brewers

By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired reliever Corey Knebel from the Milwaukee Brewers for a player to be named or cash.
Knebel was an All-Star in 2017 and a key part of the Brewers’ bullpen during their run to the 2018 NL Championship Series.
The right-hander missed the 2019 season with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow and struggled after returning last season.
