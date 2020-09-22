Eugenio Suárez homers, surging Reds beat Brewers 6-3

Cincinnati Reds’ Eugenio Suarez, left, celebrates after hitting a two-run home run with teammate Mike Moustakas, right, in the sixth inning during a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

By JOE KAY AP Sports Writer
CINCINNATI (AP) — Eugenio Suárez hit a two-run homer, Luis Castillo won his fourth straight start, and the streaking Cincinnati Reds moved above .500 for the first time since opening day, beating the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3.

The Reds won for the eighth time in nine games, a late surge that’s put them back in playoff contention. They opened the day a game behind St. Louis for second place in the NL Central.

The Brewers had their season-high four game winning streak snapped, wasting a chance to move above .500 for the first time this season. They’ve reached break-even seven times.

