Eugenio Suárez homers, surging Reds beat Brewers 6-3

By JOE KAY AP Sports Writer
CINCINNATI (AP) — Eugenio Suárez hit a two-run homer, Luis Castillo won his fourth straight start, and the streaking Cincinnati Reds moved above .500 for the first time since opening day, beating the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3.
The Reds won for the eighth time in nine games, a late surge that’s put them back in playoff contention. They opened the day a game behind St. Louis for second place in the NL Central.
The Brewers had their season-high four game winning streak snapped, wasting a chance to move above .500 for the first time this season. They’ve reached break-even seven times.
