García homers again, Brewers beat Cardinals 9-3

Milwaukee Brewers’ Avisail Garcia, right, is congratulated by teammate Daniel Vogelbach after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, April 11, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Avisaíl García homered for the second day in a row, Travis Shaw and Manny Piña also connected and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-3.

García, who homered and drove in five runs in a 9-5 win Saturday, and Shaw hit early drives that helped the Brewers build a 7-0 lead in the second inning.

Brett Anderson tossed five effective innings for Milwaukee, which has won four of five.

Austin Dean had a two-run double for the Cardinals, who have lost two in a row after a four-game winning streak.

