Gyorko’s blast helps Brewers rally to beat Twins 6-4

Milwaukee Brewers’ Jedd Gyorko hits a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jedd Gyorko blasted a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers came from behind to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-4.

The Brewers started their winning rally when Christian Yelich beat the Twins’ shift with a one-out double.

Eddie Rosario of the Twins and Manny Pina of the Brewers each hit two home runs.

Minnesota’s Jorge Polanco and Milwaukee’s Avisail Garcia also homered.