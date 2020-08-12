Gyorko’s blast helps Brewers rally to beat Twins 6-4

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Milwaukee Brewers’ Jedd Gyorko hits a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jedd Gyorko blasted a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers came from behind to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-4.

The Brewers started their winning rally when Christian Yelich beat the Twins’ shift with a one-out double.

Eddie Rosario of the Twins and Manny Pina of the Brewers each hit two home runs.

Minnesota’s Jorge Polanco and Milwaukee’s Avisail Garcia also homered.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

