Logo unveiled for American Family Field, the new name for Miller Park

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s official – American Family Field has unveiled the new logo for the home of the Milwaukee Brewers.

American Family Insurance tweeted about the new name for Miller Park on Thursday. The name change will take effect on January 1, 2021.

The name change is part of a 15-year partnership with American Family Insurance.

Last November, the Brewers unveiled its new primary logo for the team’s 50th season.

