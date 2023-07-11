SEATTLE, Wash. (WFRV) – In the 19th round of the 2023 MLB Draft, the Atlanta Braves selected Oshkosh West grad Riley Frey.

Frey was a 2020 Oshkosh West graduate and finished his high school career with a 6-4 record on the mound while tallying three saves with the Wildcats. The strikeouts continued to pile up during his high school career as he struck out 81 batters in 66 innings pitched.

The lefty continued his collegiate career at UW-Milwaukee. During his three-year career (2021-23) with the Panthers, Frey started 42 games and posted a 4.23 ERA in his 249 innings pitched.

He was named to the All-Horizon League Second Team in each of the three years at UW-Milwaukee and was a two-time pitcher of the week recipient in the conference.

In 2021, Frey had a short-stint in the Northwoods League with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. He started four games and posted a 3.80 ERA, and struck out 19 batters in 23.2 innings pitched.

Frey was the 579th draft pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.