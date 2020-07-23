Pandemic can’t stop Uecker from 50th year in Brewers’ booth

Milwaukee Brewers sportscaster Bob Uecker speaks at a news conference Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in Milwaukee. Uecker describes the most unique season of his half century as a Milwaukee Brewers’ broadcaster with the wit that has helped make him one of the game’s most recognizable voices. “All of this stuff for me is totally new,” Uecker said Wednesday, July 22, 2020 during a Zoom session with reporters. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Not even a pandemic can keep Bob Uecker out of the broadcast booth.

The 86-year-old Uecker is back on the airwaves for a 50th season of broadcasting Milwaukee Brewers games.

Uecker says that “as long as I feel good and I’m capable of doing the broadcast, I’m going to try to work.”

Uecker is coming back to a job that’s not quite the same. Safety protocols in place prevent broadcasters from chatting with players and coaches around the batting cage and in the locker room.