Pandemic can’t stop Uecker from 50th year in Brewers’ booth

By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Not even a pandemic can keep Bob Uecker out of the broadcast booth.
The 86-year-old Uecker is back on the airwaves for a 50th season of broadcasting Milwaukee Brewers games.
Uecker says that “as long as I feel good and I’m capable of doing the broadcast, I’m going to try to work.”
Uecker is coming back to a job that’s not quite the same. Safety protocols in place prevent broadcasters from chatting with players and coaches around the batting cage and in the locker room.