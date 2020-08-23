Polanco’s home run lifts Pirates to sweep of Brewers

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Gregory Polanco (25) follows through on a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

JOHN PERROTTO Associated Press
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Slumping Gregory Polanco’s bat showed signs of life for a second straight day as his two-run home run in the eighth inning lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers and a three-game series sweep.

Polanco connected off David Phelps for his fourth homer of the season and finished 2 for 3 with a walk. It was Polanco’s second two-hit game in as many days, lifting his batting average from .085 to .151.

The Pirates nearly doubled their season win total in one weekend. They entered the series with a 4-17 record, worst in the major leagues.

