Reds sweep Brewers as teams resume play following protest

By JIM HOEHN Associated Press
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wade Miley allowed one hit over four scoreless innings to help Cincinnati to a 6-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers, completing a doubleheader sweep one day after the teams opted not to play to protest racial injustice.
The reactions by the teams followed the weekend shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, about 40 miles south of Milwaukee.
Other major league teams have since followed, with seven games postponed Thursday. The Reds won the opener 6-1 behind two homers by Jesse Winker.
