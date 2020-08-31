Brewers deal Phelps to Phillies

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 15: David Phelps #41 of the Milwaukee Brewers delivers the ball in the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – A little later than normal, but it is the MLB trade deadline. This year the Brewers are sellers after dealing relief pitcher David Phelps to the Phillies.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Monday the Brewers sent Phelps to Philadelphia in exchange for three of “players to be named later.” They will likely be minor league pitchers according to reports.

The team later announced the deal after the trade deadline had passed.

This year Phelps has as 2.75 ERA in 12 games with the Brewers. Over his 13 innings Phelps allowed just seven runs while striking out 20.

Phelps played for Phillies manager Joe Girardi between 2012 and 2014 when they were both with the Yankees.