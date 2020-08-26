Brewers boycott game against Cincinnati Reds

Milwaukee Brewers radio announcer Bob Uecker speaks on the field during a ceremony Friday, April 25, 2014, at Miller Park in Milwaukee. The statue of the Hall of Fame broadcaster was unveiled before the Brewer’s game against the Chicago Cubs. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(WFRV) – The Brewers will follow the lead of the Milwaukee Bucks and not play Wednesday night as a demonstration following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

The team released a statement from both teams that read:

“The players from the Brewers and Reds have decided to not play tonight’s baseball game. With our community and our nation in such pain, we wanted to draw as much attention to the issues that really matter, especially racial injustice and systemic oppression.”

Star closer Josh Hader said earlier in the afternoon that the team would be having a meeting to discuss what they would be doing. The decision to not play tonight was reported widely just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

Cincinnati Reds also agreed to not play tonight’s game at Miller Park. According to a report by Adam McCalvy of MLB.com the decision between the two teams was unanimous.

There has not been an official statement by the team or Major League Baseball about the players’ decision.

The Bucks decided to boycott Wednesday’s game five against the Orlando as a demonstration against the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday. The NBA has since followed suit by postponing all playoff games on Wednesday night.