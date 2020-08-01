OFFICIAL: Sunday’s Brewers-Cardinals doubleheader postponed

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s nothing we aren’t surprised by, but it’s still disheartening. The Brewers announced that Sunday’s doubleheader between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Brewers has been postponed.

No surprise, but both ends of the scheduled Cardinals-Brewers doubleheader Sunday have officially been postponed, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2020

The two teams saw the earlier games in the series postponed when two Cardinals players tested positive for COVID-19. The team immediately self-isolated in their hotel and has been awaiting word on continuous testing since arriving in Wisconsin.

This announcement comes on the heels of Gold Glove outfielder Lorenzo Cain announcing his decision to opt-out of the remainder of the 2020 MLB season.

This outbreak with the Cardinals makes the first outbreak in the Central Division. MLB has had to scramble figuring out what to do with such outbreaks since 17 members of the Miami Marlins organization tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

There’s been no reports of any members of the Brewers organization having tested positive for the novel coronavirus since Summer Camp.