Sanó, Twins beat Brewers 8-2 to win season-opening series

MLB

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Minnesota Twins’ Miguel Sano hits a two-run home run during the sixth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mitch Garver and Miguel Sanó homered to back up the Minnesota Twins’ strong pitching in an 8-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

The Twins opened the season by winning two of three in Milwaukee. Luis Arraez went 3 of 3 with a pair of walks.

Max Kepler and Sanó each drove in three runs. Twins starter Michael Pineda (1-0) gave up just one unearned run in five innings.

Cody Stashak, Hansel Robles and Jorge Alcala combined for four innings of one-hit relief. Jackie Bradley Jr. homered and scored both of the Brewers’ runs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

John Mittelstadt follows in brother’s footsteps as part of the Gamblers

High School Football: Kimberly, Bay Port and Fond du Lac keep rolling

Martens family continues mushing legacy

St. Mary's Springs bounces back against crosstown rival Winnebago Lutheran

Titans sweep UW-Eau Claire in mid-week twin bill

Wisconsin native becomes first non-Alaskan to win Junior Iditarod