Sedar moving to advisory role on Brewers’ coaching staff

PITTSBURGH, PA – AUGUST 05: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with third base coach Ed Sedar #0 after hitting a home run in the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 5, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ed Sedar is transitioning into a new role as an adviser to the Brewers’ coaching staff after working as a first-base or third-base coach in Milwaukee for the last 14 seasons.

That move marked the biggest change as the Brewers announced their 2021 coaching staff Wednesday.

Sedar had been the Brewers’ first-base coach from 2007-10 and third-base coach from 2011-20.

Quintin Berry will take over as a base coach next season after working as the Brewers’ minor league outfielder and baserunning coordinator from 2019-20.