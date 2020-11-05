Sedar moving to advisory role on Brewers’ coaching staff

MLB

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH, PA – AUGUST 05: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with third base coach Ed Sedar #0 after hitting a home run in the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 5, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ed Sedar is transitioning into a new role as an adviser to the Brewers’ coaching staff after working as a first-base or third-base coach in Milwaukee for the last 14 seasons.

That move marked the biggest change as the Brewers announced their 2021 coaching staff Wednesday.

Sedar had been the Brewers’ first-base coach from 2007-10 and third-base coach from 2011-20.

Quintin Berry will take over as a base coach next season after working as the Brewers’ minor league outfielder and baserunning coordinator from 2019-20.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Xavier girls tennis caps off unprecedented season with state title

High School Sports Xtra - Luxemburg-Casco, Howards Grove volleyball; Roncalli/Two Rivers soccer headed to state

High School Sports Xtra - Kaukauna wins Game of the Week as coach Matt Binsfeld reunites with Wrightstown

High School Sports Xtra - Kaukauna wins Game of the Week as coach Matt Binsfeld reunites with Wrightstown

Roncalli/Two Rivers earns first state berth in program history

Luxemburg-Casco punches third straight ticket to state volleyball