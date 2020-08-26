Unusual season creates uncertainty as trade deadline nears

FILE – In this Sept. 11, 2019, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers general manager David Stearns stands on the field before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, in Miami. All the unusual circumstances surrounding this abbreviated season create plenty of obstacles for teams looking to upgrade their rosters before Monday’s, Aug. 31, 2020, trade deadline. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The unusual circumstances surrounding the abbreviated baseball season are creating plenty of questions for teams looking to upgrade their rosters before Monday’s trade deadline.

The expanded playoff format reduces the number of teams eager to write off the season and make moves aimed at the future.

The lack of minor league games makes it tough for teams to decide which prospects to pursue from other organizations. A big question looming over the trade deadline is the uncertain status of the season itself.

Why should a team risk its long-term future and trade top prospects to pursue a title when the pandemic could put the entire postseason at risk?

