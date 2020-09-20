Vogelbach belts two homers as Brewers down Royals 5-3

MLB

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Milwaukee Brewers’ Daniel Vogelbach gestures after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

By RICH ROVITO Associated Press
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Daniel Vogelbach belted a pair of homers and drove in all five runs as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-3 on Sunday to sweep the three-game interleague matchup.

Milwaukee Brewers’ Daniel Vogelbach, left, is congratulated by Ryan Braun, center, and Christian Yelich, right, after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Milwaukee closed out the regular-season schedule at Miller Park in what was possibly the final home game in a Brewers uniform for Ryan Braun, the 2007 NL Rookie of the Year and the 2011 MVP who has spent his entire 14-year career with the franchise.

Milwaukee Brewers’ Ryan Braun hits a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame opens with shutout win over Kaukauna

WPGA Championship wraps up at Green Bay Country Club, Smith shoots 68 to win

HSSPX: Clintonville's Wederath defies blindness to take court

High School Sports Xtra - Area Football Previews

Green and Gold Game Day - Picks and Final Thoughts

Green and Gold Game Day - Live in Minneapolis talking offense