Woodruff named Brewers’ Opening Day starter

(WFRV) – It’s a lot later than originally planned, but we’re a week away from the Brewers opener against the Cubs. One thing that may still be the same is who will take the mound Milwaukee’s first pitch, Brandon Woodruff.

On Friday manager Craig Counsell officially announced that Woodruff would be the starter as the Brewers begin their 60-game, pandemic shortened, schedule.

Milwaukee Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff throws during an intrasquad game Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Miller Park in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Last year Woodruff was without a doubt the Brewers ace. Making his first All-Star appearance in 2019, Woodruff finished with an 11-3 record and a 3.62 ERA in 22 games. Milwaukee’s star right hander did miss a good amount of time last season due to an oblique injury following the All-Star break.