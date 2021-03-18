Woodruff tabbed as Brewers Opening Day starter

MLB

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(WFRV) – Brewers ace Brandon Woodruff was announced as the Opening Day starter by manager Craig Counsell on Thursday.

To say the Brewers had a bad run with opening day starters would be an understatement. In fact, the last time anyone pitched in back-to-back Opening Day games for the Brewers was Yovani Gallardo from 2010-14.

That could be considered the last time the Brewers had a definite ace over multiple seasons. Woodruff has certainly stepped into the role for Milwaukee. Last season he posted a 3-5 record in 13 starts, but had the lowest ERA of his career at 3.05 and a WHIP (walks hits per inning pitched) of .991.

The year before Woodruff was an All-Star with an 11-3 record despite missing a significant amount of time with an oblique injury.

The Brewers open the 2021 season against the Minnesota at American Family Field on April 1st.

Craig Counsell also confirmed it would be Corbin Burnes getting the second start on April 3rd. The rest of the rotation is still to be determined.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

