Woodruff works 6 innings as Brewers blank Arrieta, Cubs 6-0

MLB

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff delivers during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)

CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Woodruff outdueled Jake Arrieta with six dominant innings, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Woodruff allowed two hits, struck out eight and walked two in his first win in 11 career appearances against Chicago.

Luis Urías hit a two-run single during Milwaukee’s five-run ninth, helping the Brewers close out a 5-1 road trip.

Chicago finished with four hits on a cold, windy day at Wrigley Field. Arrieta kept the Cubs in the game with six innings of two-hit ball.

