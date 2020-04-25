Live Now
Coronavirus weekend update
1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

More Badgers come off the board in Draft’s final day

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 30, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz (61) reacts during an NCAA college football game, in Tampa, Fla. Biadasz was selected to The Associated Press All-America team, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Lomoglio, File)

A pair of former Badgers heard their name called in the second and third rounds. On Saturday another Wisconsin duo came off the board, Tyler Biadasz and Quintez Cephus.

Biadasz, a native of Amherst, Wis., will replace another former Badgers center after being picked by the Dallas Cowboys at the end of the fourth round. Travis Fredrick retired during the offseason after seven seasons with the Cowboys.

In a virtual presser following the draft pick, Biadasz told reporters he modeled a lot of his game after Frederick and hopes to keep the Wisconsin tradition at center for the Cowboys going.

Wide receiver Quintez Cephus isn’t moving quite as far after being picked the Detroit Lions.

Cephus had a bounce back season in 2019 after being suspended the year before due to sexual assault allegations. He was later acquitted, and reinstated to the Badgers football team.

Cephus finished with 901 yards and seven touchdowns during his final season in Madison. That was good enough to make Cephus the first Badgers wide receiver picked in the NFL Draft since 2014.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"