More Badgers come off the board in Draft’s final day

FILE – In this Aug. 30, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz (61) reacts during an NCAA college football game, in Tampa, Fla. Biadasz was selected to The Associated Press All-America team, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Lomoglio, File)

A pair of former Badgers heard their name called in the second and third rounds. On Saturday another Wisconsin duo came off the board, Tyler Biadasz and Quintez Cephus.

Biadasz, a native of Amherst, Wis., will replace another former Badgers center after being picked by the Dallas Cowboys at the end of the fourth round. Travis Fredrick retired during the offseason after seven seasons with the Cowboys.

In a virtual presser following the draft pick, Biadasz told reporters he modeled a lot of his game after Frederick and hopes to keep the Wisconsin tradition at center for the Cowboys going.

Wide receiver Quintez Cephus isn’t moving quite as far after being picked the Detroit Lions.

Cephus had a bounce back season in 2019 after being suspended the year before due to sexual assault allegations. He was later acquitted, and reinstated to the Badgers football team.

Cephus finished with 901 yards and seven touchdowns during his final season in Madison. That was good enough to make Cephus the first Badgers wide receiver picked in the NFL Draft since 2014.