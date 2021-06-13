Morgane Metraux wins 2021 Island Resort Championship in record-setting fashion

(WFRV) – The final day of the 2021 Island Resort Championship on the Symetra Tour is in the books and it was one for the record books.

Morgane Mextraux entered Sunday -12 on her first 36 holes. It was a competitive afternoon between Mextraux and Saturday’s leader Maude-Aimee Leblanc coming right down to the final hole to find out who will be the champion.

Mextraux birdied six holes on Sunday which put her in a competitive position down the stretch to take advantage of the leaderboard.

It was hole #17 for Mextraux that put her over the edge and made a statement on a chip worth 140 yards.

On hole #18, with a one stroke lead, Mextraux capped off the victory winning her first ever Symetra Tour event finishing -17 overall on the weekend.

It was the lowest score ever in the 10 year history of the Island Resort Championship in Michigan.

At just 24 years old, Mextraux told Local 5 that she couldn’t believe what happened at the Island Resort and was glowing with emotions.

She says her family and boyfriend have been so supportive back at home in Switzerland throughout this whole weekend sending her texts and emails.