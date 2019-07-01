Moustakas, Grandal and Hader join Yelich in MLB All-Star Game

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JUNE 22: Mike Moustakas #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a double in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park on June 22, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich will have plenty of company in Cleveland for the MLB All-Star game.

Yelich will be one of four Milwaukee Brewers players representing their ball club, with catcher Yasmani Grandal, infielder Mike Moustakas and left-handed reliever Josh Hader all named to the NL squad Sunday evening. Moustakas and Grandal are listed as reserves.

Grandal and Hader are both making their second career All-Star appearances. For Grandal, he’s returning to the game for the first time since representing the LA Dodgers in 2015. Meanwhile, Hader was one of a franchise-record five Brewers in the game last year. He has not allowed a run or a hit in eight straight appearances.

Meanwhile, Yelich will partake in the Home Run Derby. The MLB All-Star game is scheduled for July 9 at 6:30 pm CT.