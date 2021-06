(WFRV) – It was in 2019 when David Bakhtiari went viral for chugging beers at the Milwaukee Bucks game and he’s back in 2021 doing it again.

David Bakhtiari was shown on the video board inside of the Fiserv Forum at Wednesday’s Bucks’ game one of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Atlanta Hawks chugging a beer again and the crowd went nuts. See above.