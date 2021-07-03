NASCAR Cup Series drivers share their Road America experience before Sunday’s race

(WFRV) – It’s been a long time coming but the NASCAR Cup Series is back at Road America for the first time since 1956.

Throughout the 65 year drought, a few things have stayed the same: the love of NASCAR within Wisconsin and the legacy of Road America.

Thousands of NASCAR fans were out at Road America Saturday afternoon watching the Cup Series drivers practice before Sunday’s race.

“Oh, this is awesome. I couldn’t be happier. Glad to see NASCAR showed up at Road America”, says NASCAR fan Jason Tews.

Sunday’s Cup Series race is also giving some fans in Wisconsin an opportunity to see their first ever NASCAR race.

Drivers were just as excited as the fans to be at Road America. It’s something many were looking forward to.

“I’ve never heard a bad thing about Road America. You hear so many great stories about people racing here and doing things here and how great the race track was. Since I stepped foot in here, it’s been that way”, says Kevin Harvick.

With how unique the track is for the drivers, it comes with lots of challenge.

“For me, this is probably the toughest road course we will go to all this year. So it’s intense”, says Kyle Larson.

As the race is on July 4, some of the drivers tell Local 5 that it feels right that the Cup Series would make a stop at Road America on that day.

“Clearly the fans were hungry for this kind of race. It’s a great weekend to have it. Being Independence weekend, it feels like we might’ve found a new home for Fourth of July”, says Brad Keselowski.

For some of these drivers in the Cup Series, this is the first time they’ve been to Wisconsin and some of the fans and campers made sure they got the whole Wisconsin experience.

“I went for a run around the track last night, with the road map to know where I was running to, and I stopped a few times to see some fans. I jumped the wall and talked to them. The amount of camping here is incredible. Like there’s campers everywhere around here”, Joey Lagano told Local 5. “I didn’t get offered any beers but I got offered a steak.”

You never know what you might see in Wisconsin and for Martin Truex Jr., it was a staple in the state that stuck out to him.

“My kind of people up here in Wisconsin. Pretty cool to drive by the Johnsonville plant on the way to the race track. Just a beautiful part of the country. I’ve seen deer already up here by driving around. I’m having a blast”, says Martin Truex Jr.

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America is set for 1:30 on Sunday, July 4.