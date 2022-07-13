(WFRV) – The Ole Miss Rebels baseball season was one of the craziest collegiate sports story lines in recent years and outfielder Kemp Alderman is looking to share his championship experience with his teammates this summer on the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

The Rebels had high expectations going into the 2022 baseball season. With a lot of high profiled bats returning to the lineup, like former Dock Spider Tim Elko, Kevin Graham, and Justin Bench returning to the offense – Ole Miss was high on the people’s radars early this season.

On March 14, the Rebels were ranked the number one team in the country. After a stretch of mid-week and SEC series losses, Ole Miss found themselves in a hole – unranked.

“We had a lot of older guys and guys who have played there for a couple years. I mean, we were human and we all kind of got down on ourselves. We were losing games by one or two runs. We were right there. We just had to peak over the edge. They say baseball is all about getting hot at the right time and we did”, Alderman explained.

During the selection show during Memorial Day, many didn’t have the Rebels in their 64-team field to play for a national championship. When Ole Miss read their names on the tv’s – the room exploded with joy.

“When they let us in, we were all like we have nothing to lose. We might as well go out there and play our butts off and try to win a ballgame”, Alderman said.

Going from a team that looked dead in the water just a few weeks prior to a team that couldn’t be stopped, Ole Miss shifted gears to the team they knew they could always be the whole season. The Rebels went 10-1 in the postseason that embarked in playing in the College World Series finals.

“They could make a movie out of our season. That’s kind of what our coach [Bianco] talked to us about in the postseason. He was like ‘you know, we are writing a book right now. Just one chapter at a time’. I mean, looking back at it now – it was kind of a crazy run. One that our whole team will never forget for the rest of our life”, said Alderman.

Alderman had himself a very successful College World Series that including a game-tying home run during Ole Miss’ game versus Arkansas.

“I hit it and I didn’t know for sure if it was going to go out because the wind is kind of crazy there so I was running as hard as I could. I saw it go out and the stadium was so loud, I kind of lost feelings in my legs. It was awesome”, Alderman expressed.

For the first time in program history, Ole Miss were crowned National Champions after defeating Oklahoma in a best-of-three series.

“I was at the bottom of the dog pile so I don’t really remember much of it, but when we got up I just told one of my teammates ‘Just look around. This is something not many people get to experience and just soak it all in’. That’s what we did and it was amazing. It’s something I’ll remember for the rest of my life”, Alderman said.

For Alderman, the leap he took from his freshman to sophomore season was significant given more opportunity. He ended the season batting .286 with 11 home runs and 45 RBI this year while batting in the middle of the order for the majority of the season. Being from the state of Mississippi and growing up an Ole Miss fan to be apart of the first ever team to hoist up the gold trophy at the end of the season in program history was something special.

When Ole Miss fell to 7-14 in conference play at one point in the season, many people wanted the university to part ways with long tenured head coach Mike Bianco. Kemp told Local 5 just how happy he was to see Bianco win a championship for the program after 22 seasons with the school.

“I give a lot of credit to Coach [Bianco]. He shows up the same every single day. Even when we were playing good at number one he acted the same and even when we were 7-14 and struggling. What he told us what just to block out the social media. He said just to go play ball and have fun with the boys and that’s what we did. He just tried to keep pushing us every single day to just keep playing and stick together. That’s what he told us and he said ‘look, in the end it’s going to come together for us and something great is going to happen”, said Alderman. “A lot of credit to [Bianco] because at one point I didn’t know if we were going to have him much longer, but he turned our season around. People would get mad at him and say he’s not a great coach, but he’s actually a great coach. He can’t go out there and make the plays fur us. He can coach us as much as he wants but at the end of the day – it’s up to us if we go out there and hit, score runs, and make pitches. He’s a great coach and he deserved it. He works really hard.”

After Ole Miss celebrated their long awaited championship in Omaha, Nebraska at the College World Series – they flew back home and got the celebration of a lifetime. Just over a week after the Rebels returned to Mississippi, Alderman was in the car driving to Fond du Lac in Wisconsin to play summer ball with the Dock Spiders.

“I love it here”, Alderman said. “When me and Noah Magee from my team were driving down here and we saw a bunch of corn fields and farms and deer on the side of the road – I was like ‘wow! This is where I want to be'”, said Alderman.

The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders have had a long standing relationship with the Ole Miss baseball program since the organization formed in the Northwoods League in 2017. Alderman is looking to build off a very successful sophomore season to return to school and try to repeat as champions in 2023.

“I’m just trying to get better in the field. I just got here, so I haven’t really played in the field much but we’re trying to work that in. Another thing I’m trying to do is cut down my strikeouts”, Alderman explained.

Dock Spiders’ Field Manager Zac Charbonneau has felt the kind of presence Alderman has given already to the team.

“Kemp brings a presence in that lineup. You have to be aware of him and where he is hitting. He’s also brought a good presence to our locker room. Good personality and he comes to work everyday. He’s just been a nice addition”, Charbonneau said.

Going from representing the Rebels to a Dock Spider for the summer, Alderman likes his new logo.

“I think it’s pretty cool. I’ve never seen it before and I think it’s just a unique logo”, Alderman laughed.

It’s not everyday a National Champion plays baseball in Northeast Wisconsin, but Alderman is showing why him and his team deserved to finish the season in a dog pile at the College World Series.