NBA announces Bucks schedule for season’s first half

The Milwaukee Bucks will play 37 games between Dec. 23 and March 4 during the First Half of the 2020-21 season schedule, which was announced today by the NBA. The Bucks will tip-off the season on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at Boston (6:30 p.m. CT) before returning to Milwaukee for a Christmas Day home opener against the Golden State Warriors at 1:30 p.m. CT.

Milwaukee’s 2020-21 First Half schedule includes 20 home games and 17 road matchups, six back-to-backs and four instances where it will play the same opponent in consecutive games. The Bucks will play five games in December, 15 games in January, 15 games in February and two games in March.

The Bucks’ complete 2020-21 First Half schedule is attached. The Second Half schedule will be released at a later date.

The FOX Sports Wisconsin television and WTMJ Radio slate for the Bucks’ 2020-21 First Half schedule will also be announced at a later date.

Each team will play 72 regular season games during the 2020-21 NBA season, with the First Half set to take place from Dec. 22 through March 4 and the Second Half from March 11 to May 16. A six-day All-Star break is slated for March 5-10. After the Play-In Tournament from May 18-21, the 2021 NBA Playoffs are scheduled to tip-off on May 22 with a latest possible end date of July 22.

The NBA’s structure for the 2020-21 schedule will have the Bucks play Central Division opponents Detroit and Indiana twice at home and once on the road, and Chicago and Cleveland twice on the road and once at home. Teams in the Central Division will also play each team in the Atlantic Division twice at home and once on the road and each Southeast Division team once at home and twice on the road. The Bucks will also have one home and one road game against each Western Conference team.

Additional highlights of Milwaukee’s First Half schedule include:

15 games on either ABC, ESPN, TNT or NBATV: ABC: (Dec. 25 vs. GSW, Feb. 28 vs. LAC) ESPN: (Jan. 15 vs. DAL, Jan. 29 at NOP, Feb. 3 vs. IND, Feb. 10 at PHX) TNT: (Dec. 23 at BOS, Dec. 29 at MIA, Jan. 18 at BKN, Jan. 21 vs. LAL, Feb. 18 vs. TOR, Feb. 25 vs. NOP) NBATV: (Dec. 30 at MIA, Jan. 24 vs. ATL, Feb. 8 at DEN)

Six back-to-backs (3 home-home, 3 road-road): Home-home Jan. 8, 9 (vs. UTA, vs. CLE) Jan. 21, 22 (vs. LAL, vs. WAS) Feb. 18, 19 (vs. TOR, vs. OKC) Road-road Dec. 29, 30 (both at MIA) Jan. 29, 30 (at NOP, at CHA) Feb. 5, 6 (both at CLE)

Four instances of the Bucks playing the same opponent in consecutive games: Dec. 29 at MIA, Dec. 30 at MIA Jan. 4 vs. DET, Jan. 6 vs. DET Feb. 5 at CLE, Feb. 6 at CLE Feb. 16 vs. TOR, Feb. 18 vs. TOR

Longest road trip: Six games (Feb. 5-14)

Longest homestand: Eight games (Feb. 16-March 2)

Games by month (home/away): December: 5 (1/4) January: 15 (9/6) February: 15 (9/6) March: 2 (1/1)

Games by day of the week (home/away): Sunday: 5 (3/2) Monday: 5 (2/3) Tuesday: 4 (3/1) Wednesday: 7 (2/5) Thursday: 4 (3/1) Friday: 9 (6/3) Saturday: 3 (1/2)



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bucks games at Fiserv Forum will be held without fans until further notice in accordance with state and local guidelines.

Full Schedule: