NBA announces restart schedule; Bucks open with Celtics

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Friday, March 6, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

ORLANDO, Fl. (WFRV) – The NBA is back, and there are games to look forward to. The National Basketball Association released the schedule of games for the restart of the 2020 season on Friday.

The Milwaukee Bucks will begin with a game against the Boston Celtics on July 31 at 5:30 p.m. This is the first of eight “seeding games” that the Bucks will play in. This will determine the participants and seeds for the 2020 NBA playoffs, according to a press release sent from the team.

The rest of the Bucks schedule is as follows:

  • Sunday, August 2 – at Houston Rockets (40-24) at 7:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, August 4 – vs. Brooklyn Nets (30-34) at 12:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, August 6 – vs. Miami Heat (41-24) at 3 p.m.
  • Saturday, August 8 – at Dallas Mavericks (40-27) at 7:30 p.m.
  • Monday, August 10 – vs. Toronto Raptors (46-18) at 5:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, August 11 – at Washington Wizards (24-40) at 8 p.m.
  • Thursday, August 13 – at Memphis Grizzlies (32-33) TBD

The Bucks go into the restart of the season with the league’s best record, at 53-12 and have already clinched a playoff spot.

The NBA’s 2020 season restart will all take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, without fans.

