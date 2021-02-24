NBA, Bucks announce second half schedule

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in action during an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in New York. The Nets won 123-125. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

MILWAUKEE (WFRV) – The final 36 games of the 2020-21 NBA season are set.

The Milwaukee Bucks will begin the second half of the 72-game schedule on Thursday, March 11, following the All-Star break. Two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was the lone Buck selected for the All-Star game, to be held in Atlanta.

The NBA chose to release the 2020-21 schedule in two separate parts due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, with 36 games set to conclude for each team on or before March 4. With the addition of the remaining 36 games, the Association plans to play a full 72-game slate – a collectively bargained shorter season for 2020-21 only.

The Bucks will reopen the schedule with a home game against the New York Knicks on March 11, and will have 17 home games and 19 road games the remainder of the regular season. Milwaukee recently loosened protocols to allow 10 percent capacity inside Fiserv Forum this month, and the Bucks are hoping that number can increase to 25 percent by the end of March.

Highlighted in the second half schedule is a five-game homestand from March 20-27 and a six-game road trip from March 29-April 8.

On the final weekend of the regular season, Milwaukee will host the Miami Heat on Saturday, May 15, and travel to Chicago for the regular season finale Sunday, May 16.

The playoffs are set to begin May 22 after each conference’s “play-in” tournament for the 8-seed.

Here’s a look at the full schedule: