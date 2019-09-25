NBA fines Bucks $50,000 for Antetokounmpo contract comment

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – MAY 15: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks stands on the court before the game against the Toronto Raptors in Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at the Fiserv Forum on May 15, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined the Milwaukee Bucks $50,000 on Tuesday over a comment general manager Jon Horst made about the team’s plans to offer league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo a “supermax” extension.

The league says Horst violated league rules “governing the timing of discussions regarding future player contracts and permissible commitments to players.” The Bucks cannot publicly commit to offering anyone a supermax until the summer following that player’s seventh season.

Antetokounmpo is entering his seventh season. He would be eligible to sign a record five-year extension worth nearly $250 million in July 2020, with that new deal beginning in the 2021-22 season.

Horst was asked at a televised event about the status of Antetokounmpo’s long-term contract. He replied by saying “right now, you can’t talk and negotiate anything. Giannis, basically, a year from now, will be eligible for a supermax extension. At that time, of course, he’ll be offered a supermax extension.”

