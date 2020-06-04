NBA G League cancels remainder of 2019-20 season

(WFRV) – The 2019-20 campaign is officially over for the G League after the remainder of the season was cancelled on Thursday.

“While canceling the remainder of our season weighs heavily on us, we recognize that it is the most appropriate action to take for our league,” said League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim in a press release. “I extend my sincere gratitude to NBA G League players and coaches for giving their all to their teams and fans this season. And to our fans, I thank you and look forward to resuming play for the 2020-21 season.”

The regular season was scheduled to end back on March 28th, but was suspended 16 days earlier on March 12th due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wisconsin Herd finish the season with a league best 33-10 record. In the coming weeks the league will announce this year’s MVP, Rookie of the Year, and Dennis Johnson Coach of the Year.

Herd head coach Chase Buford will likely be a candidate for Coach of the Year after leading Wisconsin to their best season in the franchise’s short history.