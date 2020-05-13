1  of  2
NBA now up to 10 teams back for voluntary workouts

Sports

FILE – In this Oct. 8, 2019 file photo, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is introduced during an NBA preseason basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Toronto Raptors in Saitama, near Tokyo. Silver said in an interview Saturday, March 21, 2020 that the league is considering all options, best-case, worst-case and countless ideas in between, as it tries to come to grips with the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
MIAMI (AP) — The NBA is now one-third of the way back, at least in terms of voluntary workouts.

With Miami re-opening its doors Wednesday, 10 of the league’s 30 teams have gone forward with on-court individual workouts.

These are the first permitted sessions since the league ordered teams to close their training facilities as part of the coronavirus pandemic response about two months ago.

Other teams that have opened so far are Portland, Cleveland, Milwaukee, Denver, Atlanta, Indiana, Sacramento, Toronto and Utah. More are expected in the coming days.

