NBA postpones G League til January 5th

OSHKOSH, Wi (WFRV) – The NBA G League was supposed to start on December 27th but the league announced on Friday, December 24th it will be postponing the season until January 5th.

This delay gives the teams time to bring back players safely to their team markets after the holiday season. It also gives teams a chance to add more players to their rosters after NBA call ups.

The Herd had five NBA Call-Ups during the Winter Showcase and were scheduled to have one home game and three away games between December 27 and ​January 4.  

Information regarding the home game that was supposed to take place on December 27 will be provided at a later date.

