Absent 4th quarter leaves Giannis, Bucks down 0-3 to Miami

Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler (22) celebrates with teammate Andre Iguodala (28) in the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

(WFRV) – After leading by seven at halftime, the Milwaukee Bucks collapse late and lose 115-100 to the Miami Heat to go down 0-3 on Friday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

“We had a lead and needed a couple of plays to get a cushion,” said Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer. “They made every play and we didn’t make enough. Obviously.”

Jimmy Butler dropped 30 points, 25 in the second half including 14-of-19 from the free throw line, and the Heat outscored the Bucks 40-13 in the fourth quarter. Butler himself had 17 in the quarter.

Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler (22) dunks in the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

“He was remarkable tonight and pretty much willed them to win,” said George Hill. “Got every loose ball, loose rebound, was in the gap getting his hands active with steals and just did everything he could.”

In perhaps the biggest game of the season for the No. 1 seed in the East, the Bucks have dug themselves a hole. Miami and Butler, yet again, saved their best for last and now have Milwaukee backs right up against the wall.

“I mean it’s the playoffs. We lost three-straight so of course we have to change something because it’s obviously not working,” said Hill.

Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez was the duo that kept Milwaukee afloat for most of this game. Middleton had 14 points in the first half and finished with 18 and seven assists. Lopez had a team-high 22 points on 8-of-17 shooting.

Hill provided some bench production, 13 points on 66 percent shooting.

In the bigger picture, Giannis Antetokounmpo playoff campaign didn’t get easier Friday after tweaking his right ankle in the first quarter.

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks in the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Miami Heat Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

“Feel great and I’ll play more”, said Antetokounmpo when asked how the ankle felt and how it contributed to his play the rest of the game. “Wasn’t bothering me at all.”

There were moments where Giannis was visibly grimacing and in some discomfort.

Credit to Antetokounmpo for preserving, but he continued to have problems offensively against Miami’s defensive wall. Antetokounmpo started the game 2-of-8 from the floor and 0-of-4 on three-pointers.

“Wasn’t able to rebound the ball. Wasn’t able to score the ball,” said Antetokounmpo on what happened late in the game. “They were more disciplined then us. We lost the lead and wasn’t able to keep our composure. We played well for three quarters, but we have to be able to play well for four quarters.”

Giannis still however filled the stat sheet. 21 points, 16 rebounds, 9 assists and two blocks. Antetokounmpo has had at least a double-double in every playoff game.

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer gestures as he watches the action in the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Miami Heat Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

“He was good to go and wanted to keep playing, I thought he did a lot of things well. But we all have to be better,” said Budenholzer.

The Heat had four starters score 15 or more and shot nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc. Bam Adebayo keeps putting up numbers, a 20 point and 16 rebound outing. Jae Crowder contributed five three’s and 17 points.

Coincidentally, the Bucks dominated the points in the paint 40-28. But from deep they struggled and in the fourth, couldn’t buy a bucket. 11-of-37 on three’s as a team.

“Obviously losing the game we are mad and disappointed but at the end of the day you can’t get to hyped or too low. It’s the playoffs and you have to stay focused,” said Antetokounmpo. “We have to go into Game 4, Game 5, Game 6, Game 7…whatever it takes, we have to play hard for 48 minutes. Even if it doesn’t go our way, we can still go home and sleep at night.”

Well first is Game 4. What will transpire will be contingent on how the reigning MVP and his troops respond to their late game struggles.

Tip-off is Sunday at 2:30 C.T.