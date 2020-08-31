Bucks’ Bledsoe (hamstring) out for Game 1 vs. Heat

Milwaukee Bucks’ Eric Bledsoe (6) passes the ball between Orlando Magic’s Terrence Ross (31) and Gary Clark (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Milwaukee guard Eric Bledsoe missed Game 1 of the Bucks’ Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Miami Heat with a strained right hamstring.

Bledsoe was listed as questionable and tested the strain before the game, before the Bucks decided that he could not play.

George Hill took over in the starting lineup for Bledsoe, who started all five of Milwaukee’s first-round games against Orlando.

