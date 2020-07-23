Bucks’ Bledsoe in the bubble

A basketball court is shown at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Kissimmee, Fla., Tuesday, July 21, 2020. The NBA’s marketing motto for the restart of the season at Walt Disney World is “Whole New Game,” and in many respects, that’s very true. (AP Photo/Tim Reynolds)

(WFRV) – Eric Bledsoe made his debut in the NBA Bubble on Wednesday night in Orlando.

Last Thursday it was reported the Bucks guard tested positive for coronavirus, and had not joined the team in Orlando. Less than a week later Bledsoe arrived at Disney’s Wide World of Sports.

The Bledshow has arrived. pic.twitter.com/S2NiGrKQCv — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 23, 2020

Bledsoe must now quarantine for two days in Orlando, and test negative for the virus twice. After that he can join the team for practice, and eventually games.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer said after Bledsoe’s positive test that the team would practice without him in the meantime, and welcome him back after he’s cleared to return.

The Bucks shut down their team facilities in Milwaukee earlier this month after it was revealed that two people in the organization tested positive. Since then two players, Bledsoe and Pat Connaughton, have been identified as testing positive for coronavirus.

Bledsoe averaged over 15 points and 5.4 assists in 56 games before the league suspended the season due to the pandemic.