Bucks cruise past Kings in Oshkosh native Haliburton’s homecoming

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – FEBRUARY 21: Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Sacramento Kings is defended by Pat Connaughton #24 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of a game at Fiserv Forum on February 21, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

(WFRV) – Oshkosh native Tyrese Haliburton didn’t disappoint in his Wisconsin homecoming, but the Bucks prevailed with a 128-115 victory.

“Can’t really put it into words. Just kind of a dream come true. Kind of dreamt of playing for the Bucks or against the Bucks, just playing in Milwaukee in the NBA my whole life. So, it was special to have a lot of my friends and family in the stands. Like I said, it was dream come true. Unfortunately, we didn’t win,” said Tyrese Haliburton.

The Kings’ first round pick came off the bench, but led Sacramento with 23 points and eight assists on the night. Even with a small sample size, just 27 games, the performance matched Haliburton’s career high.

Much of that 23 points came in the fourth quarter as Haliburton helped provide a spark down the stretch with 13 in the final 12 minutes.

The difference in the game proved to be the second quarter. Led by star Giannis Antetkounmpo the Bucks put up 42 points in the quarter, and extended their lead to as much as 23 in the third.

Antetokounmpo finished with a game high 38 points, and Khris Middleton wasn’t far behind with 32 against the Kings.

“I’m not trying to be a dead horse, but every game we say the same thing. We’ve got to stop them from putting the ball in the basket, and we got to put the ball in the basket more. I guess that’s the easiest way to explain it. I just feel like we’re just, we got to be better defensively, and we know that. It feels like every game everybody’s shooting over fifty percent. At some point people got to be fed up and we’ve got to come out here and play harder, because losing is not fun,” said Haliburton.