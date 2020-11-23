Bucks games to be held without fans indefinitely due to pandemic

NBA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fiserv Forum stands Thursday March 12, 2020, in Milwaukee. The NBA has suspended its season. The Milwaukee Bucks had been scheduled to play the Boston Celtics on Thursday night at the arena. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks season is just a month away, but fans will have to wait longer to get back in the stands due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The team announced on Monday they would be having games at Fiserv Forum without fans until further notice. This is in accordance with state and local health guidelines.

The Bucks will continue to work with state and local health officials, and the NBA, to evaluate a possible return for fans later in the season.

The NBA season tips off on December 22nd, and the Bucks regular season schedule is yet to be released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Girls Basketball primer, Local 5 Top 5

High School Sports Xtra: Football playoffs wrap up with Level 2

Xtra Point: Level 2 High School Football Playoffs

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Packers survive Jaguars

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Pick Em

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Challenge or No Challenge