Bucks games to be held without fans indefinitely due to pandemic

Fiserv Forum stands Thursday March 12, 2020, in Milwaukee. The NBA has suspended its season. The Milwaukee Bucks had been scheduled to play the Boston Celtics on Thursday night at the arena. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks season is just a month away, but fans will have to wait longer to get back in the stands due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The team announced on Monday they would be having games at Fiserv Forum without fans until further notice. This is in accordance with state and local health guidelines.

The Bucks will continue to work with state and local health officials, and the NBA, to evaluate a possible return for fans later in the season.

The NBA season tips off on December 22nd, and the Bucks regular season schedule is yet to be released.