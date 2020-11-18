Bucks hire Dunlap, Oppenheimer as assistant coaches

Loyola Marymount head coach Mike Dunlap watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga in Los Angeles, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer has added former Charlotte Bobcats and Loyola Marymount coach Mike Dunlap along with Josh Oppenheimer as assistants.

Dunlap coached Loyola Marymount for the last six seasons and posted an 81-108 record.

Loyola Marymount athletic director Craig Pintens announced in March that the school and Dunlap had agreed to part ways.

Oppenheimer previously was a Bucks assistant from 2013-16.

