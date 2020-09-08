Bucks hoping to see Antetokounmpo can play Game 5 vs. Heat

NBA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves the court after hurting his ankle during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Miami Heat Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks will play another day. They’re waiting to see if reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will join them.

It’s still a dire situation for the team that had the best regular-season record this season.

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after hurting his ankle during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Miami Heat Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

They’re down 3-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals to the Miami Heat, with another win-or-go-home test awaiting in Game 5 on Tuesday night.

And they don’t know if Antetokounmpo, who sprained his right ankle in Game 3 and then again in Game 4, will be ready.

Also up Tuesday is Game 3 in the West semifinals between Houston and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dock Spiders claim NWL pod chamionship

Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Training camp first practice 10

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today