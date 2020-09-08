Bucks hoping to see Antetokounmpo can play Game 5 vs. Heat

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves the court after hurting his ankle during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Miami Heat Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks will play another day. They’re waiting to see if reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will join them.

It’s still a dire situation for the team that had the best regular-season record this season.

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after hurting his ankle during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Miami Heat Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

They’re down 3-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals to the Miami Heat, with another win-or-go-home test awaiting in Game 5 on Tuesday night.

And they don’t know if Antetokounmpo, who sprained his right ankle in Game 3 and then again in Game 4, will be ready.

Also up Tuesday is Game 3 in the West semifinals between Houston and the Los Angeles Lakers.