Bucks pick Jordan Nwora in the second round

Louisville’s Jordan Nwora (33) sets up for a 3-pointer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. Louisville won 67-64. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

(WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks added to their backcourt by picking guard Jordan Nwora out of Louisville in the second round of the NBA Draft.

Heading into the draft general manager John Horst said the team would look at adding particularly skill-sets, especially high volume shooting, that can help the Bucks get over the hump in the postseason.

With the 45th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Milwaukee Bucks select Jordan Nwora!!#BucksDraft | @JordanNwora 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/AdNTkGpaFS — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 19, 2020

They’re newest draft pick certainly fits the mold.

Nwora averaged 18 points a game during his junior season with the Cardinals while shooting forty percent from the field and 44 percent from three.

I can’t wait to get to work man @Bucks ‼️‼️‼️‼️ — Jordan Nwora (@JordanNwora) November 19, 2020

Milwaukee also added guard Sam Merrill in the second round, but that pick has not been made official due to trade between the Bucks and Pelicans for Jrue Holiday still pending.

Merrill is another strong outside shooter. During his four years at Utah State, Merrill shot 42 percent from beyond the arc. He also shot 46 percent from the field and averaged over 19 points a game during his senior year.

Milwaukee did make a pick in the first round, R.J. Hammond from the New Zealand Breakers, but he will end up with the Denver Nuggetts via New Orleans as a part of the Holiday trade.